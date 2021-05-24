Olympic gold medallist granted bail

Olympic gold medallist Waisea Nacuqu has been bailed by the Ba Magistrates Court today.

The 28-year-old fronted court this morning, charged with one count of driving under the influence of alcohol and was released on a $500 bond.

The Tokyo Olympic gold medalist who is also a police officer was arrested on Saturday.

In court, the police prosecutors requested the case be handled by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions as Nacuqu is a police officer.

The Magistrate stated this decision is entirely up to the DPP.

Police Commissioner, Sitiveni Qiliho had earlier stated that Nacuqu will also face internal disciplinary procedures with regards to his alleged conduct in Ba.