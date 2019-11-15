50-year-old further remanded for alleged rape

A 50-year-old man alleged to have raped a 27-year-old woman in Suva earlier this month made his first appearance in the Suva High court.

Abdul Mohammed Sameem is charged with one count of rape.

Sameem is alleged to have raped the woman on the 11th of this month in Suva.

Article continues after advertisement

It is alleged that he took the woman in his car offering her food and a ride home.

Sameem then took the woman to a house in Suva where he allegedly raped her.

The state today informed the court that they have served disclosures and requested 14 days to file information.

The defense has been ordered to file a formal bail application.

The bail matter will be heard on March 16th.

Sameem is also expected to enter his plea on the same day.

He has been further remanded in custody.