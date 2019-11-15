5 years for aggravated robbery

A 26-year-old man in Nasinu has been sentenced to 5 years and 6 months imprisonment for aggravated robbery.

Ilisavani Tamanisave and two others attacked one Roneel Prakash in June last year and tried to steal his bag containing a mobile phone.

While his accomplices grabbed Prakash and pinned him down, Tamanisave tried to wrestle the bag away from him.

When the victim resisted, Tamanisave repeatedly punched him in the chest.

He was later arrested with the same bag.

Tamanisave has been on the run since he was bailed and a bench warrant for his arrest has been extended.

His prison term will begin on the day he is apprehended.