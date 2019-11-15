Home

38-year-old bartender charged with defilement

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
February 4, 2020 7:12 am
A 38-year-old bartender of Naqai has been charged for allegedly defiling a 14-year-old student in Labasa on the 31st of January.

The incident was reported at the Labasa Police Station over the weekend.

The accused has been charged with one count of defilement and will be produced at the Labasa Magistrates Court today.

In a separate case, investigators are searching for a man who allegedly defiled a 14-year-old student sometime in August 2019.

The report was also lodged at the Labasa Police Station after it was discovered that the victim is now pregnant.

Investigations continue.

