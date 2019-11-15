33-year-old man to front court for attempted murder charges

A 33-year-old man has been charged with one count of arson and two counts of attempted murder.

The man who is the owner of the house in Nadawa that was completely destroyed in a fire has been charged with allegedly intentionally starting the fire in an attempt to harm himself and his two children.

The accused was at home with his two children aged 10 and one when the fire broke out.

Investigators after carefully assessing the information and evidence gathered, determined that the accused had allegedly tried to harm himself and his two children following a domestic dispute.

He will be produced at the Nasinu Magistrates Court this morning.