32-year-old bank officer pleads not guilty for malicious act

A 32-year-old woman facing one count of malicious act denied her charges in the Suva Magistrates Court today.

It is alleged that 32-year-old bank officer Sharoon Kumar allegedly spread false information on social media last month.

Her charges were read in court this morning.

It is alleged that she shared a fake social media post which said that ten people in Fiji had COVID-19.

The prosecution today did not object to bail however asked for strict conditions.

Kumar was granted a $2000 bail bond with two sureties in the same sum however she is to present another surety by this afternoon.

She has also been ordered to deactivate her Facebook account until the matter finishes.

The matter will be called again at 2.30 pm.

