Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
48 more people arrested for breaking curfew|Authorities urging people not to take advisories lightly|Lautoka lockdown extended to Tuesday|Contact tracing is continuing says Doctor Tudravu|Council urges consumers to opt for cashless payment methods|COVID-19 affects FNPF’s hotel operations|Minister holds discussions with Suva market vendors|More than 2000 seed packages distributed|Stranded nationals to apply for expression of interest|We need to look at civil servants working from home positively: AG|Digicel takes leading role in news dissemination|Cane payment to be made tomorrow|Arrests ordered for loitering outside curfew hours|Infrastructural projects to hit a snag says report|USP extends mid-semester break|Nurses play vital role in the fight against COVID-19|Alternative flights considered for British and EU nationals|Fijians reach out to those affected amid COVID-19|Resort staff encouraged to turn to their land|Collaborative efforts to address domestic violence|More arrests for breaching COVID-19 curfew|Drones to help enhance Police monitoring work|McDonald’s and Pizza King notes downturn in business|School holidays extended for another two weeks|Don’t let your guards down says WHO|
Fiji Stories World Stories

Court

32-year-old bank officer pleads not guilty for malicious act

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
April 2, 2020 10:45 am
A 32-year-old Sharoon Kumar facing one count of malicious act denied her charges in the Suva Magistrates Court today.

A 32-year-old woman facing one count of malicious act denied her charges in the Suva Magistrates Court today.

It is alleged that 32-year-old bank officer Sharoon Kumar allegedly spread false information on social media last month.

Her charges were read in court this morning.

Article continues after advertisement

It is alleged that she shared a fake social media post which said that ten people in Fiji had COVID-19.

The prosecution today did not object to bail however asked for strict conditions.

Kumar was granted a $2000 bail bond with two sureties in the same sum however she is to present another surety by this afternoon.

She has also been ordered to deactivate her Facebook account until the matter finishes.

The matter will be called again at 2.30 pm.

Click here for more on COVID-19

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.