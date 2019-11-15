26-year-old cops life sentence for murder

A 26-year-old man who senselessly and brutally killed a taxi driver in Labasa last year has been sentenced to life imprisonment by the High Court.

In July last year, Viliame Ratubukete struck a 33-year-old father of three with a piece of timber and then stomped and kicked his face, neck and head with a safety boot.

According to medical evidence, the victim died of brain injuries and suffered a painful death.

Article continues after advertisement

On the night before the incident, Ratubukete and his friends went to Labasa town and drank alcohol at different locations.

At around 4am he hired the victim’s taxi and directed him to the scene of the crime where the violent attack occurred. He then fled the scene in the same taxi, going on a shopping and driving spree around Labasa until he ditched the vehicle in a drain.

Ratubukete also stole the victim’s mobile phone and wallet containing cash and assorted cards.

He has been sentenced to life imprisonment for murder with a minimum term of 25 years before pardon may be considered.