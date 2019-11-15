24 months jail time for OHS inspector impersonator

A man convicted of impersonating an Occupational Health and Safety Inspector and gaining money illegally has been sentenced to 24 months imprisonment.

The Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption had charged Dranivesi Matai Junior with one count of personating a public officer and obtaining financial advantage and two counts of falsification of documents.

The Magistrate Court in its ruling said the custodial sentence is necessary to deter would be offenders.

Dranivesi misled the business community 19 times and undermined the public’s image of public officers.

He allegedly obtained inspection fees of $1,850 through corrupt practices.

To date, Dranivesi has returned only $70 of the illegally obtained money.