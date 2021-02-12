21-year-old handed suspended sentence over Colo-i-Suva incident

A 21-year-old man who caused the death of his co-worker over a missing mobile has been handed a partial suspended sentence.

The incident happened in Colo-i-Suva in April last year.

Sailosi Naivalurua who was charged with one count of murder was found guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter.

Naivalurua struck the 40-year-old deceased, Tevita Qalobula, with a cane knife several times before fleeing the scene.

The deceased sustained injuries and died at the hospital two days later.

The Suva High court Judge said the conduct of the offender caused the loss of a father of four young children.

Naivalurua has been sentenced to three years imprisonment with a non-parole period of two years.

He has been ordered to serve two years of his sentence and the remaining one year is suspended for three years.

Naivalurua served two months in remand and considering that the remaining period left to serve is one year, nine months and four days.