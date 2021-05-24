20-year-old remanded for alleged murder

A man alleged to have murdered a 54-year-old last Tuesday has been remanded in custody by the Ba Magistrates court.

Vilisani Buli is charged with one count of murder.

It is alleged the deceased was with his family when Buli who was allegedly heavily intoxicated started shouting and swearing at the victim and his family.

The deceased confronted the accused whereby he was allegedly assaulted.

He later died at the Ba Mission Hospital.

Buli has been remanded at the Ba Police Station until the 1st of October.

He has been ordered to make a formal bail application.

The matter has been transferred to the High Court.