17 years imprisonment for rapist step-father

A 64-year-old man has been sentenced to 17 years and 9 months imprisonment for raping his step-daughter.

The convict was sentenced by the Lautoka High Court.

The incident happened in Rakiraki in 2016 when the victim was only 17-years-old.

The High Court Judge told the convict he has scared the life of the victim forever.

The Judge adds there is no doubt the offence has taken away the positive and happy childhood memories which should have been there to contribute to the girl’s development and inspire her for the future.

A non-contact order between the victim and the 64-year-old man has also been ordered.

The man will be eligible for parole after serving 15-years imprisonment.