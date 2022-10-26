14 years jail for rapist

A man who raped and sexually assaulted a woman will spend 14 years and 11 months behind bars.

The offence took place between January 14th and January 31st, 2019.

In delivering the sentence, High Court judge Justice Thushara Rajasinghe said the court recognizes that to address the rapid increase of sexual offences in communities that shatters the fundamental values of our inclusive community, any punishment imposed by the court for this offence should have a reprehensible deterrent effect that could also send a profoundly strong signal to discourage potential wrongdoers in our society.

Article continues after advertisement

The High Court judge stated that in this matter, the offender committed sexual offences on a girl who had stayed in his house for safety and security for a considerable period after the demise of her father.

In this regard, Justice Rajasinghe said the courts must discourage and deter this kind of behaviour that belittles the much-valued family fabric of our society.

The man will be eligible for parole after serving 12 years of imprisonment.