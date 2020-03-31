14 produced in court for breach of restriction

14 individuals from Cakaudrove appeared at the Savusavu Magistrate Court this afternoon for breaching the social gathering restrictions and curfew orders.

Kolinio Rainima, Inoke Tuilaucala, Akuila Donuca, Patric Rigamoto, Sirilo Vulaoni, Timoci Vukasiri, Tomasi Nasuikau and Timoci Dautei – all from Naboutini Village in Saqani appeared before Magistrate Timoci Qalinauci.

The eight are charged with one count each of Failure to Comply with Orders of Gathering contrary to Section 69 (3) of the Public Health Act.

It’s alleged that on the 10th of April, the eight gathered at the village hall kitchen for the purpose of consuming yaqona.



On the same day, it’s also alleged that Vikatore Nabole, Paula Naqese, Nemani Raisema and Jese Naqese gathered at Saqani Village in Cakaudrove for the same purpose drinking yaqona.

The four are charged with the same count of failure to comply with orders of gathering.

Also appearing in court curfew breaches under the same charge are Nepote Buka and Kolinio Veretaki, who are alleged to have been drinking alcohol in Savusavu Town during the curfew hours last night.

All 14 individuals have been released on bail.

They have been issued a curfew order from 6pm to 8am in which they are to remain at their residence.

They have also been ordered not to re-offend and to report to the nearest police station once a month.

The men will have to pay the court $400 if they breach any of their bail conditions.

Their case will be recalled on the 3rd of June.

Several more individuals are expected to be produced in court for the same offences over the next two days.

