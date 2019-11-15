Three remanded over bus driver’s death

Three men who allegedly assaulted a Nausori bus driver resulting in his death were further remanded by the Suva High court today.

Mikaele Lawaniyale, Josateki Rokodakunivosa and Isikeli Lagibalavu are each charged with one count of murder.

It is alleged that the three assaulted a bus driver at the Nausori Bus Stand on 3rd of this month.

Article continues after advertisement

The bus driver died in hospital a week after the alleged incident.

The State has sought 21 days to file information and disclosure.

The three were initially charged with act with intent to cause grievous bodily harm but following the death of the driver new charges were laid.

The matter has been adjourned to 13th of November.