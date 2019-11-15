State files new charges against three suspended police constables

New charges have been filed by the State in the case of three suspended police constables charged for their alleged involvement in police brutality in Navua last year.

Benedito Bolabiu, Laisenia Ratuvabea, and Lasaro Turagadrau appeared in the Suva High Court this morning.

It is alleged on the 5th of November last year at Navua they assaulted Manasa Rayasidamu allegedly causing him actual bodily harm.

Benedito Bolabiu is charged with one count of Acts Intended Cause Grievous Harm and one count of Conspiracy to Defeat Justice and Interference with the Witnesses.

It is alleged Bolabiu unlawfully wounded Rayasidamu by striking his leg with a concrete block and by pouring hot water on his back.

On the second count, Bolabiu is alleged to have attempted to pervert the cause of justice by telling Ilaitia Nakasiale a witness in the case to lie to the police when questioned about the case.

Ratavabea and Turagadrau have been jointly charged with one count of Aiding and Abetting Acts Intended to Cause Grievous Harm.

The two are alleged to have aided and abetted Bolabiu in committing the offence of acts to cause grievous harm against Rayasidamu.

The accused are expected to enter their plea at the next court sitting on the 27th of this month.