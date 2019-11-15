Solo Mara granted bail

Former senior diplomat Solo Mara has been released on bail after appearing in Court in the last hour.

He has been charged by Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption.

FICAC counsel informed the court that this is a fresh charge which stands out from the original investigation.

Mara was charged by FICAC earlier this year for giving false information and disobeying lawful order.

He has been released on $1000 bail with two sureties and ordered to abide by the existing bail conditions.

Mara’s reporting conditions have been slightly relaxed by the Magistrates Court.

Instead of reporting twice weekly, Mara will now only report once a week to the FICAC office.

The prosecution has also requested for 21 days to serve second phase of disclosures.

The matter has been adjourned to 28th May

