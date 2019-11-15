Samabula man arrested for meth possession

A 36-year-old man will be produced in the Suva Magistrate Court today following a raid which resulted in the seizure of methamphetamine and marijuana.

The accused has been charged with two counts of possession of illicit drugs following a search at his home in Samabula three days ago.

The raid resulted in the seizure of two clear zip-lock plastic bags containing white substances confirmed to be methamphetamine and five bullets of dried leaves of marijuana.

The accused was arrested by the Samabula Operations Team and the Task Force following a tip-off.