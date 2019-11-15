Pastor on rape trial denies allegation

A pastor on trial for allegedly raping three women of his congregation has denied the allegation while giving evidence in the High court this morning.

46-year-old Waisake Tulavu is charged with four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

Waisake Tulavu is alleged to have raped three church members aged 22, 29 and 32 in Nasinu in 2018.

He is alleged to have raped the three at his Cunningham Home in Suva.

While testifying in the High court today Tulavu explained the type of prayers conducted at the Agape.

He stated that according to the Bible, prayer is very important and thus they pray for oil which is then poured onto the hands and applied on the forehead of the person he is praying for.

Tulavu said the first victim had asked to be prayed for as she was not able to conceive with her husband.

He said he conducted the prayer on a few occasions inside the church and at his house.

However, he denied that he had inappropriately touched the victim.

He also denied that he told the victim to have sexual intercourse with a senior member of the church.

Tulavu denied that he inappropriately touched the second and the third victim.

The matter will continue tomorrow.