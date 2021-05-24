No direct evidence says prosecution

The prosecution in the Nausori Highlands trial says there is no direct evidence that links accused Muhammed Isoof to the alleged murder of five people.

This was stated in the Lautoka High Court as the trial continues today.

Isoof who is alleged to have murdered five people in Nadi two years ago is currently on trial.

The accused is charged with five counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

However, the prosecutors told the court that they will be relying entirely on circumstantial evidence.

Four witnesses were called yesterday with 60 remaining.

The bodies of a 63-year-old carpenter, Nirmal Kumar, his 54-year-old wife Usha Devi, their 34-year-old daughter, Nileshni Kajal and her two daughters Sana aged 11, and Samara, 8 were all found in Nausori Highlands, Nadi that had shocked the nation.