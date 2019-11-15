Home

Man to front court for allegedly raping step-daughter

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
December 20, 2019 4:35 pm

A 36-year old man will be produced in the Nausori Magistrates court today for allegedly raping his 17-year-old stepdaughter.

Police confirm the man allegedly committed the offense on four different occasions between November 2017 and 2019.

He has been charged with four counts of rape and one count of assault causing bodily harm.

