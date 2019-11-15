Man to front court for allegedly raping step-daughter

A 36-year old man will be produced in the Nausori Magistrates court today for allegedly raping his 17-year-old stepdaughter.
Police confirm the man allegedly committed the offense on four different occasions between November 2017 and 2019.
He has been charged with four counts of rape and one count of assault causing bodily harm.
