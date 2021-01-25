Home

Four officers facing murder charge plead not guilty

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
November 24, 2020 4:00 pm

Four Police Officers alleged to have caused the death of a remand prisoner in April this year pleaded not guilty in the Lautoka High Court.

Onisimo Raboiliku, Semesa Bulikalougata, Suliasi Tubuna and Navitalai Kanavo each face a charge of murder and assault causing actual bodily harm.

The four officers are also charged for assaulting two other remand prisoners on the 12th and 13th of April at the Natabua Corrections Centre in Lautoka.

Bulikalougata is additionally charged with one count of common assault.

Bail has been extended to all the accused persons.

The case has been adjourned to January 25th, 2021.

