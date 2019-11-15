Former passport and citizenship Manager sentenced

The Department of Immigration’s former Passport and Citizenship Manager has been sentenced to 4 years by the Suva Magistrates Court today.

However, he must serve 12 months in prison before any early release by the Fiji Corrections Service.

Kalisi Sakiusa was charged by the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption with one count each of Conspiracy to Influence Public Officials and Abuse of Office in 2016.

In delivering the sentence, Resident Magistrate Jioji Boseiwaqa says the accused, as a senior immigration officer, had a duty to maintain and protect the integrity of the immigration system.

Magistrate Boseiwaqa says the accused did not fulfill his duty to protect Fiji’s borders and that a custodial sentence must be imposed as a deterrent to future offenders.

Sakiusa admitted to producing and issuing two Fiji passports to Chinese nationals even though they failed to meet the key requirements to be eligible to Fijian citizenship – such as being legally present in Fiji for five out of 10 years.

He had initially denied the offences but he changed his plea before his trial was to have commenced.