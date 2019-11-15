Former Immigration Manager’s fate to be known next month

More time is given to file mitigation for the former manager of the Department of Immigration.

The lawyer for the former manager of the Department of Immigration, Kalisi Sakiusa has requested 14 days to file mitigation.

Sakiusa appeared in the Suva Magistrate court this morning.

Article continues after advertisement

He was charged by the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption in 2016 with one count each of Conspiracy to Influence Public Officials and Abuse of Office.

The former Passport and Citizenship manager pleaded guilty to the corruption-related charges in November last year.

He admitted to producing and issuing two Fiji passports to two Chinese nationals even though they failed to meet the key requirements to be eligible for Fijian citizenship such as being legally present in Fiji for 5 out of 10 years.

The matter has been adjourned to 17th February for the filing of mitigation and sentencing submissions.

In addition, Sakiusa’s bail was extended.