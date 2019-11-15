Home

Bobby Maharaj acquitted

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
May 11, 2020 12:43 pm
Bobby Maharaj

The former Chief Executive of the then Fiji Commerce Commission Bobby Maharaj has been acquitted by the Suva Magistrates Court.

He was charged with one count of abuse of office by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption.

It was alleged that between March and December 2012, Maharaj directed an employee to fill in false information without inspecting Rajah’s Food Court and Bakery in Korovou, Tailevu, and that a verbal warning was issued against the trader.

The Magistrate today ruled no credible evidence was provided to support the charge.

The Magistrate says the evidence was unreliable therefore it will be discredited.

