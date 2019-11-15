High court discharges murder case

A 25-year-old man who was alleged to have caused the death of a two-year-old baby earlier this year month has been discharged by the Suva High court.

Josaia Alfred Vuetinaibose was charged with one count of murder.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecution filed a nolle prosequi in the High court informing the court that they do not intend to continue the proceedings against Vuetinaibose.

Article continues after advertisement

It was alleged that on February 15th this year, Vuetinaibose caused the death of Nemani Tabuwere by punching the deceased in his stomach twice.

While being questioned by police, Vuetinaibose said he did it to assist the deceased to vomit as he saw that he was feeling weak and trying to vomit.

The matter was later reported at the Totogo Police Station from the medical staff at the CWM Hospital’s that the victim had died due to the punches received on the stomach.

The doctor who observed the deceased saw he was gasping for air, his body was blue and cold which was making his stomach expand.

Doctors at the CWM Hospital attempted to revive the infant but he was not responsive.

A post mortem concluded that the cause of death was severe peritonitis with internal bleeding and other complications believed caused by blunt force trauma.