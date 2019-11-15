Nadi bus driver involved in fatal crash bailed 

A bus driver who is alleged to have caused the death of a woman in Nadi in a road accident has been bailed by the Nadi Magistrates Court.

Aneesh Chand appeared today charged with one count of dangerous driving occasion death and one count of dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm.

The bus which Chand was driving last Wednesday was heading towards Carreras when it is alleged to have veered off the gravel road and tumbled down a slope.

Chand who is a first offender is being represented by Shalvin Nand.

A stop departure notice was put on Chand by the court and he was also asked to surrender his passport.

He will reappear on the 31st of March at the Nadi Magistrates Court.