Court

12 appear in court for COVID-19 breach

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
March 23, 2020 4:29 pm
Twelve people alleged to have breached the lockdown conditions

Twelve people charged with disobedience of law were released on bail by the Lautoka Magistrates court today.

They are each charged with one count of disobedience of law.

51-year-old Maika Ratu of Yanuca Island was allegedly trying to transport people out of Viseisei after being warned.

He has been bailed to appear in court on 11th May.

50-year-old Sanita Lata of Lautoka and 32-year-old Pritika Reddy of Natabua Seaside were allegedly entering Lautoka area via boat through Anchorage Jetty from Nadi after returning from overseas on Saturday.

Both have been released on $500 bail bond and told not to reoffend.

The matter will be called again on the 22nd of June.

33-year-old Sunia Naikamoce, 36-year-old Aliki Masi and 51-year-old and 51-year-old Josaia Natakele allegedly entered Lautoka area by boat through Viseisei Village seashore.

The trio have been released on $300 bail, ordered not to change address and to report to the Lautoka Police Station every Tuesday between 7am to 5pm.

52-year-old fisherman Aktar Ali, 29-year-old Nishhed Zaveed Ali, 19-year-old Mohammed Iftikar Khan and Manueli Fue were allegedly trying to enter the Lautoka waters by boat at Nacilau.

They have been released on $500 bail and warned not to reoffend.

The matter has been adjourned to 22nd June.

Two businessmen were also released on bail.

It is alleged that 41-year-old Vijendra Jain and 26-year-old Amit Kumar were operating their businesses in the Lautoka area on Sunday despite being told to shut down as they were not categorized as essential services.

Their matter has been adjourned to 11th May.

