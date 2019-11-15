Home

Court ruling on ATS injunction set for next week

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
July 8, 2020 2:28 pm

A ruling on a court injunction regarding the termination of 285 staff of the Air Terminal Services Limited and the recent publication of job advertisement by the organization has been set for next Wednesday.

During the tribunal earlier this month, the lawyer representing the workers who have been axed by ATS Niveen Padarath claims the termination done on June 19th was unlawful.

Padarath had then sought an injunction on it.

However, ATS lawyer Devanesh Sharma stated that no original summon was filed prior to the filing or the injunction orders before the court.

 

