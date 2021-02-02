Court quashes rapists appeal application

An appeal against conviction and sentence by a 23-year-old man was quashed in the Court of Appeal yesterday.

Isoa Rainima was jailed for 23 years for raping a student at Holland Street in Suva in 2016.

In October 2018, Rainima was convicted and sentenced for seven counts of rape, one count each of assault with intent to rape, sexual assault, criminal intimidation, and robbery.

On the day, Rainima silently approached the 23-year-old victim from behind and tackled her.

He then threw her over the metal railings, jumped over himself and punched her several times before raping her.

Afterwards, he beat her thrice with a large stick before fleeing the scene.

Rainima also stole from the victim.

The court of appeal did not grant the appeal due to the seriousness of the offence.