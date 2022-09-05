Court orders review of MP’s medical status

The Suva High Court has issued an order for the Medical Superintendent of Colonial War Memorial Hospital to review Adi Litia Qionibaravi’s medical status.

Adi Litia had again failed to appear in court today for breaching the Parliamentary Remuneration Act of 2014 citing medical reasons.

In his order, the presiding judge says a full medical review needs to be prepared and given to the court.

Adi Litia’s cousel told the court today his client has started showing early signs of dementia.

The case will be called again on October 5th to check on the medical report.

Adi Litia allegedly falsely stated that her permanent residence was in Ucunivanua, Verata, in Tailevu, and obtained $15,480 between August 2019 and April 2020.