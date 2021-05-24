Court of Appeal restrains Amadea from leaving

The Russian superyacht Amadea has been further restrained from leaving the Fiji waters following an order by the Fiji Court of Appeal last night.

The Court of Appeal has granted a stay in relation to a ruling delivered by the Civil High Court yesterday afternoon.

The Civil High Court had refused to grant an interim stay on an application by Suva lawyer Feizal Haniff who is representing Millemarin Investment Limited which is the registered owner of the Amadea.

Haniff had filed the interim stay application this week after the High Court granted an application to register a warrant from the United States to seize Amadea.

He filed an appeal following the decision yesterday afternoon.

The Appeals Court Judge has ordered a stay on the two decisions pending appeal on the enforcement.

The Police Force has also been ordered to assist in the enforcement of the order.

Feizal Haniff has been ordered to serve the application to the Director of Public Prosecution and Suleiman Kerimov by Monday.

The matter will be called for a hearing next Thursday.

The yacht is owned by Russian billionaire Suleiman Kerimov and berthed at the Lautoka Wharf last month.

The superyacht is valued at $700 million.