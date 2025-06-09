Court awaits DNA results in murder trial

Kositino Latianara

The state is yet to receive the DNA results of the accused Kositino Latianara, 16 months after the swab was taken by the police forensic team.

Labasa High Court Judge, Justice Lee Burney, expressed concern over unsatisfactory evidence presented by state lawyers, saying they were not fully prepared for the Waisali murder trial.

Justice Burney stressed the court cannot rely solely on the translated police interview transcript of the accused, noting that other evidence, such as the blood-stained t-shirt and the alleged murder weapon, requires DNA proof.

Article continues after advertisement

The state lawyer told the court that the DNA results were only made available last Monday, and efforts are underway to have them tendered as evidence.

Latianara is charged with the alleged murder of taxi driver Amitendra Kumar at Waisali Hill in March last year.

The trial continues in the Labasa High Court with a few more witnesses expected to take the stand.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.