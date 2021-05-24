Coups led to the biggest brain drain

Acting Prime Minister, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the biggest brain drain in the country was following the 1987 and 2000 coups.

While contributing to a motion to debate on the Financial Intelligence Units 2019 and 2020 annual report, Opposition MP Ro Filipe Tuisawau made claims that the inward remittance increased due to brain drain.

He claimed that many Fijians left the country as they were not satisfied with the local labour market.

However, the Acting Prime Minister says the increase in inward remittance is due to the Pacific Labour Scheme.

He says more Fijians are traveling to countries like Australia to work under the scheme.

“Now Australia is opening up various other areas and we’re seeing a lot more Fijians going across to work there. There are Fijians working as security personnel and in Afghanistan some are working as nurses.”

He adds Fijians working for security forces and nurses are also sending money home.

Sayed-Khaiyum says increasing remittances does not mean there is a brain drain.

He stresses that under dual citizenship, a number of Fijians are also returning and investing in the local economy.