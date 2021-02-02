Couple’s death treated as murder

The investigation regarding the deaths of a couple in Sigatoka is being pursued as a case of alleged murder.

Police confirm the Director Criminal Investigations Department is overseeing the investigations.

Investigators continue to gather information and statements to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Police are requesting members of the public to call Crime Stoppers on 919 if they have any information that could assist with the investigations.

Sesha Reddy and his wife Mirdu Chandra were found dead in the home next to Lawai village in Sigatoka on Tuesday.