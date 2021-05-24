Couple to front court for allegedly trafficking their daughter

A Nausori couple will be produced in the Nausori Magistrates Court today charged with allegedly trafficking their 17-year-old daughter for sexual purposes in 2018.

The first accused a businessman in his 40s and his wife in her late 30s are alleged to have trafficked their daughter for sexual purposes to a foreign national.

The first accused is alleged to have also raped his daughter on two different occasions in 2012 and 2018.

Following consultations with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, the two were jointly charged with one count of domestic trafficking of a child Contrary to Section 117(1)(a)(b)(c)(i) of the Crimes Act 2009.

The child’s father has also been charged with two counts of rape.

Investigators from the Criminal Investigations Department are also liaising with foreign law enforcement partners with regard to the third accused.