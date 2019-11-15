Couple in custody for alleged fraud involving $90,000

A couple are in police custody for allegedly defrauding a businessman of close to $90,000.

Police Spokesperson, Ana Naisoro says earlier this month the Director of a vehicle spare parts company received a cheque from a woman in her late 30s wanting to buy vehicle parts.

Naisoro says a cheque worth more than $89,000 was exchanged for the parts but later discovered to be dishonoured when deposited.

Article continues after advertisement

A team of officers in the Southern Division were tasked with the investigations whereby they arrested the woman and her husband who are now being questioned at the Valelevu Police Station.

Investigators have also made recoveries from a vacant house in Nadi yesterday.

Traders are being warned to be vigilant in dealing with unregistered persons wanting to trade with large sums of money.