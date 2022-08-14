Couple charged for alleged cultivation of illicit drugs

[Photo: Supplied]

A raid at the home of a couple charged for the alleged cultivation of illicit drugs led to the discovery of large amount of cash believed to be proceeds of crime.

The couple are alleged to have been cultivating and selling marijuana.

Police say the two were arrested earlier this week as they discovered more than $4,000 and dried marijuana leaves at the couple’s home.

Information gathered by police investigators indicate that the two were allegedly cultivating marijuana on Gau Island.

Police Spokesperson Ana Naisoro says a team consisting of officers from the joint Task Forces and the Police Special Response Unit were deployed where they discovered more than 700 marijuana plants.



The first accused, a 44-year-old farmer of Nukuloa Village, Gau has been charged with one count of unlawful possession of illicit drugs and one count of unlawful cultivation of illicit drugs and is currently in remand.

The second accused, a 43-year-old woman also of Nukuloa Village has been charged with two counts of Possession of Property Suspected of Being Proceeds of Crime and is in police custody as her case will be called again on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a 25-year-old farmer of Qaravutu village in the Northern Division is in custody following the seizure of close to 3,000 plants believed to be marijuana from a farm allegedly belonging to him.

An operation team from the Tukavesi Police Station conducted the raid at around 4am where they seized the plants and seized dried materials all believed to be marijuana.