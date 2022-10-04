Couple charged after breach of duty

A 34-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman have been charged with manslaughter by breach of duty.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions in its September serious crime statistics states the couple failed to seek medical attention after their two-year-old daughter scalded herself with boiling water.

The DPP has sanctioned the charge and the file has been sent to police to charge the parents.

In another incident, a 46-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman were charged with the alleged murder of an 18-year-old man.

The couple were also charged for criminally intimidating their 17-year-old daughter.

A 42-year-old man was charged with the murder of a 46-year-old woman.

The accused was also charged with one count of arson, one count of criminal intimidation and one count of breach of DVRO.

A 28-year-old man was charged with the attempted murder of a police officer.

The accused was also charged with the serious assault of two other police officers.

A 25-year-old police officer was charged with one count of assault causing actual bodily harm to a 31-year-old bus driver.

In another incident, a 45-year-old woman was charged with the attempted murder of her 57-year-old employer.

A 38-year-old man was charged with assault causing actual bodily harm to his 15-year-old stepdaughter.

In another incident, a 43-year-old man was charged with assault causing actual bodily harm to his 37-year-old wife.

The accused was also charged with two counts of act with intent to cause grievous harm.

A 32-year-old man was charged with assault causing actual bodily harm to his former partner with a razor blade while in another incident, a 21-year-old man was charged with assault causing actual bodily harm to a 57-year-old man.

There was one incident where a 43-year-old man was charged with an act with intent to cause grievous harm to his workmate after an altercation.

In another incident, a 39-year-old man was charged with an act with intent to cause grievous harm to a 27-year-old man with a cane knife.

Cash and assorted items ranging from $40 to $6,048 were stolen during the alleged aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and theft offences which consisted of home invasions, shop burglaries, daylight and night street robberies.

There was one incident where a 27-year-old man was charged with one count of unlawful possession of illicit drugs.