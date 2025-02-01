Coup leaders may face accountability

George Speight and former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama

As the Truth and Reconciliation Commission prepares to begin its work, speculation is mounting over whether key figures involved in the country’s coup history, including former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and George Speight, will be called to testify.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has previously stated that the TRC will be a platform for those who played a role in past political unrest to address their actions.

The commission’s mandate includes investigating the 1987, 2000, and 2006 coups, which have shaped Fiji’s political landscape.

While Rabuka himself has expressed his willingness to face the commission, speculation is growing around whether other coup leaders will follow suit.

Bainimarama, who led the 2006 coup and served as Prime Minister for over a decade, remains a controversial figure.

Meanwhile, George Speight, who led the 2000 coup that ousted then-Prime Minister Mahendra Chaudhry, has faced ongoing scrutiny for his actions.

Rabuka says that the TRC would not shy away from involving all relevant parties in the pursuit of truth.

“The commission’s work will be impartial, and we need to hear from everyone involved to ensure that we have a full understanding of what occurred.”

The TRC’s findings could have significant implications for Fiji’s political future, especially with the 2026 elections approaching.

“We need to look at all the events that have shaped our current political system, and how we can move forward as a nation.”

Many are watching closely to see if the commission’s work will lead to accountability for the nation’s coup history or if it will be sidelined by political considerations.