News

Countries need to deliver commitments: COP President

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
November 14, 2021 4:45 pm
COP President Alok Sharma.

As the two-week climate summit came to an end in Scotland this morning, COP President Alok Sharma has expressed his hope that the commitments will be delivered by countries that have signed the agreement.

In his concluding statement, Sharma says he is pleased that they now have the Glasgow Climate Pact which has the agreement of all Parties.

Sharma says world leaders came out to COP26 and set out what they wanted to be delivered out of the event, adding this is a fragile win.

“We have kept 1.5 alive. That was our overarching objective when we set off on this journey two years ago, taking on the role of the COP presidency-designate. But I would still say that the pulse of 1.5 is weak. That is why, whilst we have reached, I do believe, a historic agreement. What this will be judged on, is not just the fact that countries have signed up, but on whether they meet and deliver on the commitments.”

He adds they will work really with countries to ensure that the commitments set out are delivered upon and that the hard work starts now.

