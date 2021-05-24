Countries look abroad to rebuild workforce impacted by COVID-19

Many countries including Fiji are facing a shortage in the skilled labour market due to the impacts of COVID-19.

Now with international borders re-opening, industries around the world are competing to rebuild their labour force and this has also left Fiji to fend for itself and retain skilled workers.

International Labour Organisation Pacific Director, Martin Karimli says the ILO is calling on countries to consider their own people before looking abroad to help fill the gap in various industries.

Article continues after advertisement

“We understand that now all economies, including in the developing countries economies have been heavily impacted by COVID-19. And ILO has come up with call traction on Human Central Recovery. What ILO is calling for, is that all governments need to put human beings their people at the centre of recovery activities.”

Meanwhile, New Zealand-Fiji Trade Commissioner, David Dewar says the people exchange between countries has been labelled as an added benefit for economies and bilateral relations.

“Fijians that go to support the agriculture sector, the manufacturing sector and we mentioned BPO I think there is a lot of scope for the services centre. I really hope that the exchange of people continues.”

Industries from various sectors in Fiji are grateful that relevant Ministries are helping to address labour issues as businesses work to get back up and running this year.