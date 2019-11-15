Countdown to 2022 General Election begins

Exactly two years from tomorrow, the 2022 Writ of Election can be issued.

This means the announcement of the next election can be made as early as May 26th 2022.

Electoral Commissioner Chair Suresh Chandra provided clarification on a number issues which included the phasing out of VoterCard 1.0 and the candidates eligibility requirements.

Chandra says the FEO has extended the date for phasing out of the 1.0 voter cards, which are the green cards to June next year.

“The decision was made considering the current COVID 19 crisis, we are in difficult times and such we do not want to burden the voters.”

He has also reminded potential candidates willing to apply for candidacy role have been reminded to be wary of their residential status.

“If you are planning to contest the general election as per section 23, 5 you will need to be in the country for a period of less than two years as immediately after being nominated.”

Chandra has confirmed that a year from now the Electoral Commission will be conducting a ball draw for the ballot papers.

“The conduct of a public draw promotes the principles of transparency which is essential to the electoral process.”

The Fijian Elections office under the guidance of the Electoral Commission has begun pre-electoral preparations for the 2022 General Election.