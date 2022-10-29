Countdown for Diwali Dhoom begins

[Source: Mirchi FM]

The countdown for the Mirchi FM and Radio Fiji Two Diwali Dhoom has begun.

The event begins at 3 pm today at the FMF gymnasium with various competitions, which include posters, thali, and rangoli making.

Mirchi FM Breakfast Show host Ashna Chand says Fijians will be able to witness their favourite radio personalities performing live on stage.

Article continues after advertisement

“After a two-year gap, we are bringing this back and this time it is bigger and better. We have been preparing for this for a long time, and you can expect a lot of entertainment, of course.”

Chand says various entertainment and dance competitions will be performed during the Diwali Dhoom.

The event will start at 3pm and conclude at 10pm and will be held at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva today. The tickets will be sold at the venue.