Councils resort to legal action for rates owed

The Nasinu Town Council has put in place measures to recover rates owed.

Special Administrator, Baskaran Nair says they are resorting to legal action such as taking matters to the small claims tribunal and even court.

So far the Council has filed 169 cases in the Magistrates court of which, 20 have been called so far.

“We would like to see our ratepayers come to us instead of us going to legal measures. We want them to talk to us and see if they can develop some sort of payment plan.”

All municipalities have implemented a payment system to recover rates owed.

Nair says through profiling they have found that some business and property owners who can pay are taking advantage of the system.

“Well there are some business people who do owe rates and we are following that up. We have put in place measures to collect arrears.”

The Council has divided its ratepayers into four categories depending on the amount owed.

So far, around 600 cases have been taken to the small claims tribunal.