Council welcomes the COVID-19 response act

The Consumer Council has welcomed the COVID-19 response (Home Loan Assistance) Act 2020 which will provide much-needed assistance to consumers with mortgages.

This will also enable the Fiji National Provident Fund members impacted by COVID-19 to utilize up to 50 percent of their preserved account to repay their home loans.

Chief Executive Seema Shandil says the Act will ensure that if Fijians are not able to service their home loans then their homes will be protected from seizure by banks making sure they have a roof over their heads.

Shandil says the Act also guarantees an extension of the repayment holiday on mortgages until 31st March 2021.

The Council has reminded consumers to continue to service their loans if they are in a position to do so and to only take advantage of this incentive by the Government if they genuinely face financial difficulties.