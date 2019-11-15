Council welcomes rent freeze extension

The Consumer Council has welcomed the extension of the rent freeze that was announced yesterday.

This after the Consumer Council received 24 complaints on issues of illegal rent increase last year.

Chief Executive Seema Shandil says landlords must not charge rent, for letting or continued letting of any premises under residential tenancy including ground rent, in excess of the rental application to the same premises in 2019.

Article continues after advertisement

She says any increase in rent from the period 2nd March 2007 and 31st December 2020 will be deemed illegal.

The rent freeze was originally put in place on March 2nd, 2007 and rent that was applicable as of this date becomes the base rent and should continue until 31st December 2020.

For newer properties, the rent applicable for the first letting becomes the base rent and any increase thereafter would be subject to the rent freeze.

The Council is reiterating to landlords that they must provide duly executed tenancy agreements and receipts for all rent payments to tenants.

The Council is also reminding tenants to act responsibly and read and understand the tenancy agreement before signing and moving into the rental property.