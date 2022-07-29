Council website launch to assist nurses

Health Ministry Chief Medical Adviser Doctor Jemesa Tudravu at the Fiji Nursing Council website launch.

The Fiji Nursing Council has recognized the need for enhancing the storage of information under its keep.

Today, the Council launched the digitalization of its record and online application system.

Health Ministry’s Chief Medical Adviser, Doctor Jemesa Tudravu says data and information are becoming more valuable for proper and effective functioning and in some instances, survival of organizations.

Doctor Jemesa says maintaining digital record keeping ensures easier information retrieval, cost savings from storage space, protection against frivolous claims, and file backups reduce the threat of losing information.

“Prior to starting digitalized record keeping, the Fiji Nursing Council continued to procure cabinets to store the increasing amount of records/files in the office. As a result, a lot of space has been taken up by the filing cabinets, and eventually prompting the need to consider storage externally in warehouses similar to what big businesses do.”



The website will enable nurses to have their profiles.

It will also allow nurses to know more about the profession and its regulations, be aware of news and updates about the Council and they will also be able to download forms and post queries.

The Fiji Nursing Council caters to the registration and professional development of nurses in Fiji.