Council warns traders on the sale of perished food

In market surveillance following TC Sarai, the Consumer Council has found defrosted and discolored meat in the storage freezers of supermarkets.

Council Chief Executive Seema Shandil says the supermarkets have been advised to separate this meat and ensure that it is destroyed.

The Council is urging consumers to be careful and inspect any meat or products which may be on sale for low prices during this time.

As some part of the country were affected by Tropical Cyclone Sarai in the past few days, the council is warning traders to refrain from selling food and other perishable items which have gone bad due to the power outage.

A stern warning is being issued to supermarkets, butcheries and food retailers to destroy food items and meat that have thawed and become unsafe for human consumption.

Shandil says traders must take the lead role in disposing of affected goods as public health and safety is paramount.

The Council has noticed in the past that some traders attempt to profit from the sale of goods damaged in natural disasters however this will not be tolerated.