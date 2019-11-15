Council warns Fijians of alleged con-artist duping consumers

The Consumer Council of Fiji is warning Fijians of an alleged con-artist who is duping consumers of their cash under false pretense.

This comes after the Council received a complaint from a consumer where the individual in question posed as a freelancing sales agent and offered to sell PVC water tank and treated pine costs.

The Council says the con-artist used his persuasion to get $1,000 cash for these items and failed to supply it.

The individual in question is known as Raj who has been previously charged with multiple counts of impersonation, theft, absconding bail and obtaining financial advantage by deception.

Chief Executive Seema Shandil is urging consumers to be wary about this incident and always check the credibility of such individuals.

Shandil adds one of the hallmarks of such con-artists is that they will be sweet talkers and will go to an extent to persuade consumers to pay cash up-front.

The complaint has been forwarded to the Fiji Police Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation.

The Council is reminding consumers to call the toll-free number 155 if coming in contact with any suspected con-artists.