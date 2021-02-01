Home

News

Council under the spotlight for institutional issues

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
April 9, 2021 11:40 am

The Local Government Ministry has found some institutional issues within the Nadi Municipal Council.

Minister Premila Kumar says the council is still getting its accounts in order and this includes their annual reports.

Kumar says a team is working on an audit to get the reports in Parliament.

The council has been told to come up with new projects that will make Nadi more attractive as a tourist spot.

The Minister is also disappointed with businesses that are still owing rates to the council as well.

Such matters will be taken to the small claims tribunals.

 

